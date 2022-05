On May 22, Russian troops launched missiles at the civilian infrastructure of one of the villages in Zaporizhzhia region, casualties were reported.

That follows from a statement posted on Telegram by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

"Today, May 22 at about 2:44 a.m., Russian troops conducted a missile launch at the civilian infrastructure of one of the villages in Volnianshchyna of Zaporizhzhia region," the message says.

Relevant services are currently working at the scene. It is preliminarily established that there are affected citizens.

The Regional Military Administration reported that the explosions heard by residents of Zaporizhzhia at night were the sounds of this shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 20, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the House of Culture in the town of Lozova, Kharkiv region.

On May 20, the Russian occupiers launched a missile strike using aviation on Odesa region, as a result of which the beach toilet was destroyed.

Also on May 20, Russian troops fired at a school in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. In the shelter there, there were over 200 people. Three adults were killed on the spot.