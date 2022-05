Large-scale sanctions and the withdrawal of a number of companies have had a serious impact on the Russian logistics system, so the country's authorities are forced to look for alternative transport corridors.

The corresponding statement was made by Minister of Transport of Russia Vitaly Savelyev, according to the Russian Interfax news agency.

According to him, the sanctions imposed on Russia by countries and international organizations for military aggression against Ukraine have seriously affected the logistics of the entire country.

"The sanctions that were imposed today on the Russian Federation have practically broken all the logistics in our country. And we are forced to look for new logistics corridors," he said.

The Russian minister noted that the Russian authorities consider the North-South transport corridor passing through the Caspian ports as a solution to this problem.

It is worth recalling that, according to the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov, due to sanctions and the withdrawal of a number of companies from the Russian market, the country will need at least six months to rebuild logistics.

As earlier reported, due to new sanctions and logistical difficulties associated with the withdrawal of a number of companies from the Russian market, Russian stores began to experience interruptions in the supply of tools and equipment for repairs.

We also reported that in Russia, due to sanctions and the associated decline in the solvency of the population, sellers of equipment began to actively develop the secondary market and sell used gadgets.

And former Russian Finance Minister Alexey Kudrin admitted that by the end of this year, Russia expects the largest economic downturn since 1994.