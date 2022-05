Zelenskyy: Russia Will Not Be Among Ukraine’s Security Guarantors

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia would not be among the guarantors of security for Ukraine.

He said this in an interview on the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We want a separate agreement, today, everything has come to the point that this agreement provides for a circle of partner countries around Ukraine without Russia. Security guarantors without Russia... Bucha has changed some things, time changes things," the head of state said.

According to him, a project of security guarantees for Ukraine is being developed with partner states that are directly involved in its development.

“We, as Ukrainians, want too much, they, as Europeans, are too skeptical, so we will find the answer somewhere in the middle,” Zelenskyy explained how the corresponding project is being developed.

He considers it important that security guarantees are not just a piece of paper, but a document ratified by the guarantor countries.

