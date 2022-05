The world's first 100,000 DWT smart fishery large-scale aquaculture vessel "GUO XIN No. 1" built by CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding for Qingdao Conson Development (Group) was delivered and christened in Qingdao. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency. http://www.chinaview.cn/

The delivery of "GUO XIN No. 1" is a milestone event in China's deep-sea industrial aquaculture field, marking the successful completion of the design, development, construction and sea trial of the world's first 100,000 DWT smart fishery large-scale aquaculture vessel. China's deep-sea large-scale aquaculture ship industry has achieved an advanced development from 0 to 1.

The investment of "GUO XIN No. 1" is about ¥450 mln. The total length of this type of ship is 249.9 meters, the displacement is 130,000 tons, and the deadweight is 100,000 dwt.

"GUO XIN No. 1" is the world's largest fishing vessel with the most comprehensive functions, practicability and reliability.

As the world's first 100,000 DWT aquaculture vessel, it has created a number of domestic and foreign records such as the largest tonnage of aquaculture fishing vessels, the largest single-vessel aquaculture scale, and the highest water volume per tank.

The Large-scale aquaculture vessel "GUO XIN No. 1". Photo by Xinhua.

The sister ships "GUO XIN No. 2" and "GUO XIN No. 3" are expected to be delivered in March 2024, while the 300000 DWT "GUO XIN No. 4" has started the function demonstration and overall design, and the construction is expected to start before the end of 2023.

In the next 5 to 10 years, Conson Group will successively invest in the construction of 50 aquaculture vessels, forming 12 internationally leading fleets with a total tonnage of more than 10 million dwt, and building the world's largest deep-sea aquaculture fleet.