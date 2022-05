The loss of personnel of the Russian troops on May 20 increased by 150 to 28,850.

Besides, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 15 tanks, 1 helicopter, and 2 drones over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that the total combat losses of the enemy are approximate:

personnel - about 28,850 (+150) people liquidated;

tanks - 1,278 (+15) units;

armored combat vehicles – 3,116 (+26) units;

artillery systems - 596 (+0) units;

MLRS - 201 (+1) units;

air defense systems - 93 (+0) units;

aircraft - 204 (+0) units;

helicopters - 169 (+1) units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 462 (+2);

cruise missiles - 104 (+1);

ships/boats - 13 (+0) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 2,178 (+16) units;

special equipment - 43 (+0).

It is noted that the greatest losses of the enemy over the past day were observed in the Bakhmut direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian Federation began to admit its losses on the Zmiinyi Island.

Earlier, the General Staff spoke about the operational situation at the beginning of 87 days of confrontation with the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.