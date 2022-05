Zelenskyy Tells How Many Ukrainians Now Fighting Against Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the number of Ukrainian military involved in a full-scale war with Russia, the number is 700,000 people.

He said this in an interview at the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we understand... Today, it is 700,000 (military). You see the result of the work of 700,000 people who are fighting," the head of state said.

In his opinion, Ukraine was well prepared for the war.

Zelenskyy is sure that no country in Europe could cope with such a volume of enemy troops.

He noted that for the invasion, the Russian side involved all the assembled forces in the Crimea, Belarus and in other directions along the borders.

