British intelligence states that Russia has problems due to the lack of drones in connection with the sanctions and their shooting down by Ukrainian defenders and defenders.

This is stated in a review from British intelligence, which is published by the Ministry of Defense, Yevropeiska Pravda online media reports.

So, it is reported that unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) play a key role for both sides. However, UAVs proved vulnerable to both shooting down and electronic interference.

Russia tried to implement in Ukraine the concept of a reconnaissance strike, which it had finalized in Syria. According to the concept, reconnaissance UAVs are used to determine targets that should be hit by combat aircraft or artillery.

However, according to British intelligence, Russia is likely to lack the appropriate reconnaissance UAVs for this task, exacerbated by the restrictions on its domestic production capacity as a result of sanctions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hijacked an combat infantry vehicle of a Russian commander near the Siverskyi Donets River.

In addition, the Russian occupying troops cannot achieve success in Luhansk region and are waiting with horror for the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which could begin as early as June.