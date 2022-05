Today, May 21, Ukraine celebrates Europe Day.

This holiday has no fixed date and is annually celebrated on the third Saturday of May, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Europe Day was established in 2003 by the Decree of President Leonid Kuchma.

The holiday marked the aspirations of our country to join the European Union. However, Ukraine does not celebrate it together with all European countries, but a little later. International Europe Day is celebrated on May 9.

Usually, cities host events dedicated to Europe Day. In 2022, due to the large-scale invasion of Russian troops into the territory of Ukraine, holding mass events is not recommended, because it can be dangerous for the population.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine had taken an important step on its way to the EU - it had submitted the second part of the answers to a special questionnaire that every country that aspires to be part of the European Union must fill out. According to him, this procedure usually takes months, but Ukraine did it in a matter of weeks.

The EU is expected to consider granting Ukraine candidate EU membership status at a leaders' summit in June.