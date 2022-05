Russian President Vladimir Putin drove himself into a dead end, although he was warned about the consequences of the war in Ukraine. Now the head of the Kremlin cannot admit defeat, otherwise Russia will lose its status as a "strong and great state." The Head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Kyrylo Budanov spoke about this in an exclusive interview for The Wall Street Journal on Friday, May 20.

“Putin is in an absolute dead end. He cannot stop the war and he cannot win it. He cannot win for objective reasons. And to stop it, he must acknowledge that Russia is not at all the kind of strong and great state that he wanted to portray,” Budanov said.

According to him, before the invasion of Ukraine began, Putin had several options for how to act, but he chose the worst option for Russia.

“Russian specialists have repeatedly warned him that this option is the last one, and has to be very carefully evaluated. They had much better options for him. Now we see the result,” Major General added.

We will remind, Budanov also said that Ukraine will fight until it evicts Russian troops from all of its territory, including Crimea and the rest of the lands occupied by Moscow since 2014.

The media, citing sources among the military, reported that Putin was personally involved in planning military operations in Ukraine. He makes operational and tactical decisions "at the level of a colonel or brigadier general."