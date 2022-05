Today, May 20, in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders repulsed 11 enemy attacks. The press service of the Joint Forces Group has said this in a statement.

So, it is reported that along the entire defense line, the Russian invaders use combat aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, barrel artillery of large calibers, tanks, mortars of various systems, and also launch rocket and bomb attacks on civilian infrastructure, peaceful residential areas.

It is noted that the invaders fired at more than 30 settlements in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, destroyed and damaged 83 civilian objects, including: 72 residential buildings, 2 schools, a hostel, a skete of the Holy Mountains Lavra of the Holy Dormition, two shops, a hangar with sunflower seeds and a number of household and warehouse premises. As a result of these attacks, at least 4 civilians were killed, another 5 were wounded. Now search work continues, rescuers are still sorting through the rubble.

During the day, the servicemen of the Joint Forces Group destroyed:

8 tanks;

3 artillery systems;

10 units of combat armored equipment;

3 special armored vehicles;

6 vehicles.

Besides, air defense units shot down an Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle and the ZALA operational-tactical unmanned aerial complex.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the capture of Mariupol, Russia will transfer all its forces to strengthen in the Donbas.

Besides, the invaders brought equipment to Chornobaivka and are building a crossing through the Siverskyi Donets River.