New U.S. Military Aid Package Will Include Patriot Air Defense Systems And Long-Range Artillery - Media

As part of a new package of financial and military assistance, Ukraine will receive from the United States long-range artillery systems and Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, which the Ukrainian authorities asked so much to close the sky from Russian aviation and missiles.

It is reported by the American edition of The Washington Post.

On Thursday, May 19, the U.S. Senate finally voted to provide Ukraine with more than USD 40 billion in aid, of which about USD 20 billion will go to military assistance to the country.

It is reported that the bill adopted by the U.S. senators will finance the transfer of advanced weapons systems to Ukraine. It concerns Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems and long-range artillery systems.

In addition, the USD 8 billion aid package includes USD 5 billion in total economic support, nearly USD 5 billion in global food aid, and more than USD 1 billion in total support for refugees.

It is worth noting that the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrii Yermak published a photo of a Patriot air defense system on his Telegram channel with one single word: "Waiting."

This may indicate that Ukraine may actually receive these complexes from the United States to protect its sky from Russian aviation and missiles.

We will remind, earlier today Reuters, citing its own sources, reported that the United States may transfer anti-ship missiles to the Ukrainian military, which will help lift the blockade of seaports.

We also reported that in early April, the Slovak authorities decided to provide Ukraine with S-300 air defense systems that are in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and are familiar to the Ukrainian military.