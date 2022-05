Erdogan To Hold Talks With Finland On NATO Membership Application

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intends to meet with the representative of Finland tomorrow, May 21, to discuss the latter's application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The Turkish leader said this today, according to SkyNews.

Speaking to reporters, Erdogan said he would hold talks with a Finnish representative tomorrow to discuss the Scandinavian country's desire to become a NATO member.

Erdogan did not specify exactly who would represent Finland at the upcoming talks.

He added that he discussed this issue with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, and also intends to hold talks with the United Kingdom.

Recall, on May 18, Finland and Sweden officially transferred their applications for membership in the Alliance to NATO leadership.

Earlier, President Erdogan said that Turkey will block the entry of the Scandinavian countries into NATO. This is due to the fact that both countries provide support to representatives of the Kurdistan Workers Party, which is recognized as a terrorist organization in Turkey.

We also reported that another NATO member country could veto Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO. Croatian President Zoran Milanovic also intends to follow suit.