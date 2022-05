Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said that the demining of roads in Kyiv region has been fully completed.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The demining of Kyiv region has been fully completed," he said.

The representative of the President's Office clarified that it concerns the demining of roads.

According to Tymoshenko, power supply has also been 100% resumed in Kyiv region.

He noted that more than 1,000 workers from different regions of Ukraine were involved in restoration work.

More than 265,000 consumers have power supply resumed.

Besides, Tymoshenko said that to date, 1,016 settlements have been de-occupied, and humanitarian headquarters operate on their territory.

Restoration status of critical infrastructure in the liberated territories:

gas supply by 65%;

electricity restored in 863 settlements;

operation of filling stations is restored by 49%;

automobile communication restored in 702 settlements;

medical institutions resumed work in 305 de-occupied settlements;

Ukrposhta opened its branches in 80% of settlements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Bridge in Chernihiv is planned to be restored in five months.

Oleh Bondar, head of the department for the organization of pyrotechnic work and humanitarian demining of the State Emergency Service, said that the demining of the territory of Ukraine could take from 5 to 10 years.