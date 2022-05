Ukrainian air defense on the morning of May 20 shot down a missile launched by Russian invaders over Lviv region. The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi announced this on Telegram.

"There was one air alert notice (from 8 a.m. on May 19 to 8 a.m. on May 20). Allegedly a cruise missile was seen at the visual observation post. Thanks to our air defense forces that the sky over Lviv region remained calm," Kozytskyi said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Kherson region, the enemy simulates shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine - launches missiles and shoots them down.

The invaders intensified the offensive on Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk and are trying to counterattack in Kharkiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the counteroffensive in Kharkiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated 23 settlements.

Meanwhile, according to adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksii Arestovych, Russian troops are moving into defense, because they can no longer advance.