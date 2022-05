Russian troops on Friday morning launched a missile attack on Malyn, Zhytomyr region, as a result of the shelling 3 people were wounded, about 100 residential buildings were damaged.

Malyn Mayor Oleksandr Sytailo has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian Federation has once again fired on the territory of our community with missiles. An infrastructure facility and about a hundred residential buildings were damaged. Thank God, there are no civilian casualties, but three were wounded," Sytailo wrote.

Rescuers and investigators are working at the scene, he said.

During the day, it is planned to resume power supply.

Later it became known that there were three missiles.

At the same time, the head of the Korosten District Military Administration, Yurii Tarasiuk, said in a commentary to Suspilne that explosions were heard during the air raid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today the territory of Ukraine is being actively fired upon.

Russian occupiers on Friday morning, May 20, fired at a school in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, in the shelter of which there were more than 200 people. Three adults were killed on the spot.

Another missile strike using aviation was carried out on Odesa region. The attack destroyed a beach toilet.