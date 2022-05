Invaders Fire At Infrastructure Facility In Poltava Region, No Casualties - Regional Administration Head Lunin

Russian troops have attacked an infrastructure facility in the Lubny community in Poltava region, there were no casualties.

The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian air defense on the morning of May 20 shot down a missile launched by the Russian invaders over Lviv region.

Meanwhile, in Kherson region, the enemy simulates shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine - launches missiles and shoots them down.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine prevent the invaders from improving tactical positions in the south of Ukraine.

The invaders intensified the offensive on Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk and are trying to counterattack in Kharkiv region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the offensive of Russian troops in 4 directions.