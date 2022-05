From May 21, 2022, the National Bank lifts restrictions on setting the rate at which authorized institutions can sell cash foreign currency to customers.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Previously, the corresponding course should not have deviated from the official one by more than 10%.

Also, similar restrictions on the establishment of the exchange rate, according to which banks write off funds in hryvnia from customer accounts, if customers pay with hryvnia cards abroad, have been canceled.

The National Bank believes that the lifting of restrictions on the establishment of rates at which banks sell currency to the population will improve the working conditions of legal subjects of the market.

It will also help increase competition, increase the liquidity of the legal segment and reduce the volume of illegal operations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the start of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, the NBU fixed the dollar at 29.25 UAH/USD.

Verkhovna Rada Member from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak predicts the hryvnia rate of 40 UAH/USD.