Verkhovna Rada Member from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak predicts the hryvnia rate of 40 UAH/USD.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I don't want to raise pessimism, but have you seen the currency rate today? 37 dollar, 39 euro. This is the result of blocked exports and... lack of money, which is safely covered by the issue of the National Bank. And you don't need to blame them here. How else to cover the gap? They say that today payments have not passed in a number of areas. There's no money even for that. So soon they will print even more. Therefore, the rate of 40 hryvnias per dollar is only a matter of time. Weeks, actually," wrote the MP.

According to him, with the growth of the exchange rate, everything will grow - from the price of fuel to the price of bread.

"And we all will pay more. That is why inflation is called the poverty tax. I'm just wondering, but those who are now making unfounded populist statements, and those who will resent price increases, will they be the same people?" summed up Zhelezniak.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the start of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine, the NBU fixed the dollar at 29.25 UAH/USD.