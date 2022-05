Ukrainians Can Be Deprived Of Citizenship For Refusing To Fight. Servant Of The People Introduces Bill

Verkhovna Rada members Heorhii Mazurashu, Mariana Bezuhla and Oleksandr Fediienko (all - the Servant of the People faction) have suggested that the parliament introduce the possibility of depriving of Ukrainian citizenship those who refused to mobilize, as well as those who left for Russia or another country during martial law and did not return within 30 days without good reason.

This is stated in Bill No. 7381 "On Amending Some Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Optimizing Actions in Wartime to Strengthen the Economy and Defense Capabilities of the State," Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill provides that citizens who, during martial law, state of war, left for a country that commits military aggression against Ukraine, or who are liable for military service (by age and health) and have gone abroad and for no good reason (ban on leaving the host country, natural disasters, crashes, accidents, business trips, official work abroad, stay in hospital or other circumstances preventing departure from the host country) did not return within 30 days, or who in writing refused the conscription (mobilization) for military service may be deprived of Ukrainian citizenship in accordance with the established procedure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 17 MPs propose to the Rada to prohibit granting citizenship to persons who deny Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The Rada supports the idea of not issuing Ukrainian citizenship to the relatives of those who deny the aggression of the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy allowed the citizenship commission to hold meetings remotely via videoconference.