42 countries intend to join Ukraine's lawsuit against the Russian Federation at the United Nations International Court of Justice.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on his Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"42 states took the side of Ukraine in the case against the Russian Federation at the International Court of Justice and announced their intention to join our lawsuit," he wrote.

Zelenskyy thanked the partners who chose the "right side of history."

"This is the side of truth, international law and justice. Together we will bring the Russian Federation to justice," the head of state emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy created a working group to develop mechanisms for Russia to compensate Ukraine for the damage caused.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Andrii Smyrnov said that negotiations are underway on the final format of a special International Criminal Tribunal for crimes of Russian aggression against Ukraine and the formation of a circle of founding states.

