In Zhytomyr region, work began on strengthening the border with Belarus to prevent a new attempt of the occupation forces to enter Ukraine.

The mayor of Zhytomyr Serhii Sukhomlyn announced this in his video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, Sukhomlyn noted that the enemies will no longer have the opportunity to enter Ukraine again from Belarus, as happened on February 24.

"We traveled around the positions of our territorial defense battalions, which are located on the border with Belarus... They have already dug in well at the border, and we understand that the enemy will not have a second attempt. There will be no opportunity to enter Ukraine the way they entered on the 24th (February). From May 1, we began to build concrete blocks along the entire line," Sukhomlyn said.

According to him, utilities will also be involved in strengthening the state border within Zhytomyr region and the plots that they will equip will be assigned to all cities of the region.

"We will build a normal line of defense so that the defenders are protected by concrete and the rest, and that the Belarusian army and the Russian have no attempts to enter from Belarus," Sukhomlyn said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Belarus extended until May 21 the check of the combat readiness of its troops.

British intelligence suggests that the troops of Belarus can restrain the Armed Forces of Ukraine so that they do not go to the Donbas.