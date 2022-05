Naftogaz Ups Cost Of Salaries And Bonuses To Management Personnel By 35.6% To UAH 911 Million In 2021

(News story of May 19 has been updated with comments of the press service of Naftogaz)

The group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company in 2021 increased the cost of salaries and bonuses to the company's management personnel by 35.6%, or by UAH 239 million, to UAH 911 million compared to 2020.

This is stated in the financial report of the group for 2021, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Leading management personnel during 2021 consisted of an average of 5 members of the management board and 15 directors (2020: 5 members of the management board and 12 directors). Compensation to leading management personnel, included in sales costs, general and administrative expenses, included wages and additional current bonuses and amounted to UAH 911 million," the document says.

At the same time, the report notes that in 2020, compensation to the management personnel of Naftogaz amounted to UAH 672 million.

"The main factors in the growth of compensation to leading management personnel in 2021, which in total amounted to UAH 911 million, were: payment to the former chairman of the board of the company Andrii Kobolev under a guarantee agreement in the amount of UAH 338 million (37% of the total compensation to leading management personnel). Kobolev himself publicly accused the company of non-fulfillment of obligations to him, in particular to receive payments. The Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC provided an appropriate explanation, focusing on the fulfillment of all obligations to the former head of the company, and also drew attention to the violation of moral norms by Kobolev," the message says.

It is also indicated that another factor in the growth of compensation to leading management personnel in 2021 was the payment of compensation to the dismissed chairman, members of the company's board and other representatives of management personnel for 2021, including the payment of severance pay upon dismissal and the payment of an annual bonus for 2020 according to the terms of their employment contracts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020 Naftogaz increased the cost of salaries and bonuses to the company's management personnel two times to UAH 672 million.

On April 30, the Cabinet of Ministers re-elected Yurii Vitrenko to the post of the chairman of the board of Naftogaz for one year.

In the first nine months of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, the Naftogaz group reduced its loss by 3.9 times, or by UAH 12.66 billion, to UAH 4.37 billion and increased income by 30.8%, or by UAH 32 .2 billion to UAH 136.7 billion.

In 2020, the Naftogaz group received a loss of UAH 19.002 billion.

Naftogaz is the leading enterprise of the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, storage of oil and gas, transportation of oil, as well as gas supply to consumers.