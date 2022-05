Russians Fire At School In Sievierodonetsk Where Over 200 People Hided. There Are Killed

On Friday morning, May 20, Russian invaders fired at a school in Sievierodonetsk of Luhansk region, in the shelter of which there were more than 200 people. 3 adults were killed on the spot. Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Region Military Administration, announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Haidai said that currently it is known about 3 killed, attempts are being made to transport people to another shelter.

"In the morning, orcs from artillery hit the Sievierodonetsk school, where people were hiding. More than 200 people, many children. 3 adults were killed on the spot. The police of Luhansk region are trying to transport people to another shelter. Please, if you stay in the city, stay in shelters," Haidai wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Lunin, told about hit at an infrastructure facility in the Lubny community.

The air defense of Ukraine on the morning of May 20 shot down a missile launched by Russian invaders over Lviv region.

According to ISW, the Russians are preparing for a key battle for Sievierodonetsk.