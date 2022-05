Ukraine received the second tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union in the amount of EUR 600 million under the current program with a total amount of EUR 1.2 billion.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Taking into account the EUR 300 million received on March 11, 2022 and EUR 300 million on March 18, 2022, Ukraine received all tranches under the “emergency” EU macro-financial assistance program, which was signed by the parties on March 3, 2022.

The funds will be used to maintain financial stability in Ukraine during the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 24, 2022, the European Commission announced the allocation of additional financial support resources to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion.

Then the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union decided on financial support for Ukraine in an unprecedentedly short time.

The European Commission intends to provide Ukraine with new macro-financial assistance for EUR 9 billion in 2022.

The European Commission also approved a plan for the restoration of Ukraine.