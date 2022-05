It Seems That Scholz Does Not Want To Supply Ukraine With Heavy Weapons - Ambassador Melnyk

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrii Melnyk believes that Chancellor Olaf Scholz probably may not want to supply heavy weapons to Ukraine despite the government's decision. Melnyk said this in an interview for RND.

According to Melnyk, at a meeting of NATO defense ministers at the base in Ramstein, it was decided to transfer 50 Gepard-type anti-aircraft self-propelled guns to Ukraine. But so far they have not been provided due to lack of ammunition.

"We get the impression that the Chancellor does not want to do this. Only seven self-propelled howitzers have been transferred, but neither Gepard, nor Leopards, nor Marders. All of them have already been decommissioned and can be transferred to us by the military industry without damage for the defense capability of Germany," Melnyk said.

Melnyk stressed that the transfer of T-72 tanks from Slovenia was also blocked, since Berlin does not provide an adequate replacement. And he stressed that it looks like a dragging out of time.

“It gives the impression of waiting for a ceasefire. Then the pressure from Germany will disappear and there will be no need for bold decisions. This is a perfidious logic that brings people down,” the Ambassador summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Scholz announced the impossibility of an accelerated entry of Ukraine into the EU.

Earlier media reported that Scholz was called to the Bundestag to explain delays in the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine.