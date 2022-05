Russian troops are creating a second line of defense in the Pivdennobuzke direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the authority, the invaders did not conduct active hostilities in the Pivdennobuzke direction.

At the same time, they fired at residential buildings using mortars and cannon artillery.

"The engineering equipment of positions and the second line of defense was continued," the General Staff reports.

There remains a high probability of continuing hostilities to improve the tactical situation and reach the administrative border of Kherson region.

The situation remains unchanged in the Besarabian direction.

Enemy ship groupings in the Black and Azov Seas continue to block civilian shipping.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow the invaders to improve their tactical positions in southern Ukraine.

The occupiers have stepped up their offensive against Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk and are trying to counterattack in Kharkiv region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the offensive of Russian troops in 4 directions.