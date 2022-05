The CDU/CSU party in the Bundestag called for the increase of pressure on the Russian Federation to deblock po

The CDU/CSU political parties in the Bundestag condemned the blockade of Ukrainian ports by the Russian Federation, which could result in a tragedy for the whole world. German deputies called on NATO, the EU and the German government to increase pressure on the logistics capabilities of the Russian Federation to deblock Ukrainian ports.

This was stated by Jürgen Hart, a member of the German Partliament, speaker from the CDU/CSU parties on the matters of international politics, in a comment to Guildhall.

"The Putin War, and in particular the blockade of Ukrainian ports, the blockade of the possibility of exporting agricultural products through them, is a tragedy not only for Ukraine, but also for the whole world. I sincerely hope that developing countries, which have so far refrained from resolutions (UN resolutions - ed.) against Russian aggression or even supported Russia in voting, would recognize the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and, as we can see, a war to undermine the livelihood of their own countries", Jürgen Hart said.

"The CDU/CSU Parliamentary Group in the Bundestag condemns the blockade of Ukrainian ports and calls on Russia to stop holding the whole society and its most vulnerable segments as hostages in order to continue this illegal war against Ukraine's freedom and sovereignty. NATO, the EU and the German federal government should set a price for blockade of Ukrainian products and increase pressure on the Russian logistics capabilities until Ukrainian trade is unlocked," the speaker from the CDU/CSU stated.

"Until this is achieved, the international community must find a way to export Ukrainian grain by rail, road or resort to any other solutions so that the grain simply does not rot in the storage facilities. In addition, Germany should help Romania and Turkey in fulfilling their role as NATO allies in the Black Sea," he summed up.

Earlier, MEPs made statements about the need for the international community to take actions to deblock Ukrainian ports.

Former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, member of the European Parliament, Lieutenant General Rigo Terrace said that sending NATO ships to the Black Sea could be an effective step to deblock Ukrainian ports and ensure safe merchant shipping, as Russia will not dare to attack NATO vessels.

In turn, Lithuanian MP Petras Auštrevičius said that the problem of blockade of Ukrainian ports is of the international charachter and it requires international intervention to be solved. According to him, the United Nations should provide a plan to solve the problem, for example, to send vessels under the auspices of the UN into the Black Sea and Azov Sea and, therefore, provide a safe convoy for the transportation of Ukrainian grain and agricultural products.

According to the UN statement, the blocking of Ukrainian ports by Russia could lead to the collapse of the whole agricultural sector in Ukraine, which feeds 400 million people around the world. The inability to export grain from the territory of one of the world's largest exporters of wheat, barley and sunflower oil could turn into a global food crisis and hunger.