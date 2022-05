After Capture Of Mariupol Russia Will Transfer All Forces To Get Its Positions Strengthened In Donbas – Britis

After the capture of Mariupol, Russia will deploy forces for an offensive in Donbas. If this is carried out without proper preparation, the attrition of Russian troops will continue.

This is stated in a message by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on Twitter.

The British department believes that Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol has led to the fact that Russian troops in the area must be seriously re-equipped for effective redeployment. And this can be quite a lengthy process.

It is noted that in the event of the transfer of forces to Donbas without proper training, the troops of the Russian Federation will be depleted again.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian invaders are concentrating their main efforts in the east of Ukraine and are preparing for an attack on Sievierodonetsk.

As of the morning of the 86th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the invaders are conducting assault operations in the direction of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. After a series of unsuccessful attacks, the enemy was forced to retreat.