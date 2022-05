The Russian invaders are concentrating their main efforts in the east of Ukraine and are preparing for an attack on Sievierodonetsk.

That follows from a message by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Thus, it is reported that the enemy is intensifying operations to advance north and west of Popasna.

At the same time, according to U.S. officials, Russian troops began to operate on a company scale, and not at the battalion level, in order to focus on capturing specific settlements in Donbas.

The U.S. Department of Defense spokesman also noted that Russian forces continue to face challenges in coordinating communications between commanders and synchronizing artillery fire in support of ground attacks.

At the same time, even Russian propagandists acknowledged that Russian troops have reached a "strategic impasse" and are suffering significant losses in their attempt to slowly capture small villages in different directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of the morning of the 86th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the occupiers are conducting assault operations in the direction of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. After a series of unsuccessful attacks, the enemy was forced to retreat.

Meanwhile, since the beginning of the counter-offensive in Kharkiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated 23 settlements.