Over the past day, on May 19, the Ukrainian military repelled 14 enemy attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it is reported that the occupiers have lost eight tanks in the last 24 hours in Donbas, and the defenders of Ukraine also shot down an enemy drone.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk directions over the past day, fourteen enemy attacks were repelled, eight tanks, fourteen units of armored combat vehicles and six units of enemy vehicles were destroyed. Air defense units shot down one UAV of the Orlan-10 type.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, since the beginning of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, 23 settlements have been liberated from the invaders. The Russians intensified shelling of Ukrainian positions in order to hold back their advance towards the border.

Meanwhile, the Russian invaders, during heavy fighting in Donetsk region, were unable to cut the highway to Bakhmut, during the hostilities one settlement was liberated, from which the enemy was moving.