Ukrainian Military Repels 14 Enemy Attacks In Donbas On Thursday

Ukrainian servicemen on Thursday, May 19, repelled 14 enemy attacks in the Donbas.

This is stated in the message of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian defenders from the Joint Forces group repelled 14 enemy attacks today. Fighting continues at two locations," it says.

Also, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 8 tanks, 14 units of combat armored equipment and 6 vehicles.

Air defense units shot down 1 unmanned aerial vehicle of the Orlan-10 type.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 18, in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders repulsed 16 enemy attacks and shot down one enemy fighter-bomber.