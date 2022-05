The Russian military on Thursday from the very morning are shelling Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region) from heavy weapons, as a result of the shelling 12 civilians were killed and more than 40 were wounded.

The chairman of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Orcs from the very morning began to randomly shoot the regional center from heavy weapons. The shelling continues now. Basically - these are targeted hits on residential buildings... Now we have 12 killed and more than 40 Sievierodonetsk residents who were wounded, they are provided with medical care," he wrote.

Haidai added that the data on the killed and wounded are still being specified, since it is impossible to survey the territory under shelling.

According to the head of the military administration, the invaders do not leave people a chance to survive, "they want scorched earth."

At the same time, he noted that operational services and volunteers continue to save people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 4 people were killed and 3 were wounded as a result of shelling by the invaders of Sievierodonetsk on May 18.

On May 17, Haidai said that the Russian invaders stormed the Hirske community in Luhansk region, and also carried out an attack in the area of Syrotyne near Sievierodonetsk, but withdrew, suffering significant losses.

The most fierce attacks take place in the vicinity of Sievierodonetsk. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in extreme cases destroy the road infrastructure in order to contain the aggressor's advances and the supply of weapons and equipment to them.