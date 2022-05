28 members of the Verkhovna Rada propose to parliament to deprive the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) of the function of military counterintelligence.

This is stated in Bill No. 7380 of May 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the bill, for intelligence activities in the interests of state defense and in order to ensure the fulfillment of the tasks assigned to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the creation of the Military Intelligence and Counterintelligence Service is envisaged.

This military department will carry out intelligence activities in the military sphere, defense spheres, military construction, military-technical cooperation, cybersecurity and information sphere.

Counterintelligence will remain in the powers of the SSU, but without the military sector, namely, within the framework of counterintelligence activities, this body will carry out counterintelligence support of state sovereignty, constitutional order and territorial integrity, scientific and technical, economic, information potential, protection of state secrets, including in foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine, cybersecurity, compliance with international regimes of power and bodies for local self-government, judicial system, prosecutor's office system, state law enforcement agencies, state law enforcement agencies of special purpose, transport complex, national communication system, critical infrastructure facilities, international relations.

Among the initiators of the bill are: member of the committee on national security, defense and intelligence Mariana Bezuhla, chairman of the committee on social policy Halyna Tretiakova (both - the Servant of the People faction) and former chairman of the Rada Dmytro Razumkov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada allowed foreigners and stateless persons to work in the intelligence agencies of the Ministry of Defense.