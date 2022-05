The Ministry of Infrastructure has lifted all restrictions on the issuance of permits for international transportation to Poland.

Deputy Infrastructure Minister Mustafa Nayyem wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ministry of Infrastructure removes all restrictions on the issuance of permits of the Republic of Poland for international transportation. This decision was made taking into account the unexpected increase in the number of companies applying for licenses for international transportation. We understand that this is a risky move that could lead to a lack of permits at the end of the year," Nayyem wrote.

According to him, now the main task of the Ministry is to maximize assistance to the work and support of business, the export of goods to Ukrainian producers and the import of critical groups of goods.

"The second reason - we are absolutely sure that the systemic changes implemented by our team over the past seven months - transparent booking implemented on the basis of the Shliakh system, barcode application and updating the staff of Ukrtransbezpeka - minimized the possibility of speculation and abuse with permits for international transportation. Only one logical limitation remains valid - the execution and issuance of the next permit will be made only after the use and return of the previous one," Nayyem wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poland will simplify control procedures for the import and export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

In April, the Ministry of Infrastructure made it easier to obtain licenses for the main types of road transportation for the period of martial law.