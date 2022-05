The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, Sviatoslav Palamar, said that as of Thursday, May 19, he and the command are on the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol (Donetsk region). Palamar's video message was published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Today is the 85th day of the war. I and the command are on the territory of the Azovstal plant. A certain operation continues, the details of which I will not declare. Thanks to the whole world, thanks to Ukraine for their support. See you," said Sviatoslav Palamar.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation said that more than 1,700 Ukrainian fighters left Azovstal, but there are still people inside.

The International Committee of the Red Cross began registering military personnel leaving the Azovstal plant, including the wounded.

Earlier, the Patrol Police Department said that the mechanism for exchanging the defenders of Mariupol is not ready yet.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the defenders of Mariupol complied with the order and restrained the Russian invaders for almost 2 months, and now they are fulfilling the order to save their lives.

We plan to exchange the Ukrainian military for captured Russian soldiers. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said that the exchange will take place after the condition of the wounded improves.