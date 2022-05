According to information transmitted to Guildhall by Ukrainian intelligence, preparations have begun in the Russian Federation for the general mobilization of the population, as indicated by the distribution of so-called mobilization instructions to Russians at the place of work.

"The Russians began to receive mobilization orders obliging, if mobilization is announced, to appear at the military registration and enlistment offices within 10 hours. The mailing goes en masse at the place of work, including to people who have never served in the army, but only graduated from military departments," Ukrainian intelligence reported.

Intelligence reports that they are mobilizing everyone under the age of 50.

The distribution of such mobilization instructions to scientists and researchers in Russian research institutes has been confirmed.

"We strongly recommend that all those Russians who do not want to go to war crimes and simply become cannon meat in Ukraine, and especially scientists who have no problems with employment in foreign companies, take the opportunity to leave the territory of Russia," the message says.

Meanwhile, according to the "Eastern Human Rights Group" in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, new cemeteries are being opened to bury the forcibly mobilized.

And the losses of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reached 28,300 troops. On average, 400 Russian servicemen get killed in Ukraine per day.