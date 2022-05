British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new GBP 1.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

He announced this on his microblog Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I updated the President on support flowing to Ukraine’s defence, including long-range artillery, shore-to-ship missiles and unmanned drones. This is part of our additional £1.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine," Johnson wrote.

The British Prime Minister stressed that he and Zelenskyy had a wide discussion, during which the parties also discussed how to stem the global economic damage caused by Putin's "reckless blockade of Black Sea ports."

“We're looking urgently at options to open up critical sea and land supply routes for Ukrainian grain stocks,” Johnson said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 3, Boris Johnson announced GBP 300 million in aid to Ukraine.

The British Prime Minister sees no opportunity to normalize relations with Putin.