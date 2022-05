Mykola Udianskyi, a well-known Ukrainian entrepreneur, IT, and blockchain specialist, wins the award in the category "Digital currency influencer" at World Influencers and Bloggers Awards (WIBA).

World Influencers and Bloggers Awards (WIBA) is the first global platform in the Influencers industry for business networking. It's a unique tool providing opportunities to engage within the industry community. The WIBA helps global businesses to connect with world-leading Influencers and to create revolutionary collaborations.

Mykola Udianskyi was awarded along with the top influencers of the world. Among them were such celebrities as Coco Rocha, Nusret Gökçe, Talia Zoref, Gianluca Vacchi, Ellen von Unwerth, Alec Monopoly, Khaby, and others. The Ukrainian entrepreneur has become a part of this trendsetting environment. He has long been a reputable figure in the crypto community: his recommendations where it is worth investing in always work. Udianskyi has worked with YouTube bloggers for a long time and now is about to launch his first crypto TikTok house. The residents of this house are supposed to be popular bloggers and celebrities who want to be in the world of the crypt and the metaverse.

"I am grateful for this award. I am proud to be Ukrainian and proud to be here. Thank you for supporting Ukraine. We are all now like a family and we all have one problem. Glory to Ukraine (Slava Ukrayini)!", — said Udianskyi from the stage.

Apart from Udianskyi, two more Ukrainian influencers were awarded: Eugene Klopotenko, a famous Ukrainian chef, and Stepan the cat, a blogger.

Mykola Udianskyi is the CEO of Prof-IT and the global marketing company PRMR, co-owner of the Parlament Media Group holding. President of the EHOLD holding, which created many exchanges included in the Top 100, as well as a number of platforms that are changing the modern world. Scientist and philanthropist.