The Swiss Embassy in Ukraine has decided to resume work in Kyiv.

The press service of the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Two and a half months after the temporary closure, Switzerland opens its Embassy in Ukraine again: five employees of the FDFA (Federal Department of Foreign Affairs) will return to Kyiv in the coming days. This decision is based on a deep analysis of the security situation in the Ukrainian capital," the report said.

It is noted that at the first stage, Ambassador Claude Wild will return with a team of four employees.

According to the report, the physical presence of the Swiss Ambassador and his team will facilitate contact with the Ukrainian authorities, which is also important in connection with the international conference on the restoration of Ukraine (URC2022), which will be held in Lugano on July 4 and 5.

In the coming weeks, embassy officials will also deal with key issues such as coordination of reconstruction and development projects and humanitarian assistance, the provision of good offices and media coverage of the situation in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of May 14, 38 foreign missions resumed work in Kyiv, including embassies of 36 states, as well as diplomatic missions of the European Union and the United Nations.

On May 18, the U.S. Department of State announced the resumption of the work of the American Embassy in Kyiv.