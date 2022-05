German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Ukraine's move towards EU membership could not be accelerated, but at the same time noted that the bloc must find "quick and pragmatic" ways to help Ukraine.

This writes European Pravda with reference to AFP.

"You can't cut a corner on the way to the EU... The accession process is not a matter of a few months or years," Scholz said, adding that some exceptions for Ukraine would look unfair for the countries of the Western Balkans, which started this process earlier.

In April, the Chancellor called for steps that would speed up the movement towards membership of the Western Balkans.

At the summit in October last year, EU leaders mentioned "commitment to the enlargement process", perplexed 6 candidate countries - Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo - who hoped to see some kind of time frames.

Scholz noted that now the work on the accession of these countries is not only about the "question of trust" to the EU and the promises it makes.

"At present, even more than before, their integration also meets our strategic interests," the Chancellor said.

Let's remind, earlier Austria declared that the accelerated procedure of the accession into EU is impossible for Ukraine.

In addition, Macron does not consider it possible to open the procedure for Ukraine's accession to the EU.