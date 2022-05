The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has begun registering military personnel evacuated from the Azovstal metallurgical plant, and hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers are currently registered.

This is stated in the message of the press service of the Red Cross, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This week, a group of the International Committee of the Red Cross registered hundreds of Ukrainian prisoners of war from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. On Tuesday, May 17, the ICRC began registering combatants leaving the Azovstal plant, including wounded, at the request of the parties. The operation continued on Wednesday and continues on Thursday," it said.

At the same time, it is noted that the Red Cross does not transport prisoners of war to their places of detention.

The ICRC indicates that the registration process involves completing a questionnaire with personal details such as name, date of birth and a close relative.

This information allows the Red Cross to track those who have been captured and help them keep in touch with their families.

The communication underlines that, in accordance with the mandate granted to the ICRC by states under the Geneva Conventions of 1949, the Committee must have immediate access to all prisoners of war in all their places of detention.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Federation claims that more than 1,700 Ukrainian fighters left Azovstal, but there are still people inside.

The Patrol Police Department said that the mechanism for exchanging the defenders of Mariupol is not ready yet.