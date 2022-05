In April, after the expiration of his term as director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB), Artem Sytnyk received UAH 828,000 of salary, another UAH 253,000 of salary was accrued to him in March.

This is stated in the response of NACB to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

Sytnyk's last salary at NABU for April was UAH 828,940.

His official salary was UAH 77,974, seniority pay was UAH 31,189, the bonus for work that provides access to state secrets was UAH 7,797, the allowance for a state expert on secrets was UAH 15,594, the bonus for rank was UAH 419, compensation for unused vacation upon dismissal - UAH 695,965.

UAH 161,643 were withheld of taxes and fees.

Sytnyk received UAH 667,297 after deducting taxes.

In February and March (during the war), Sytnyk's salary was UAH 253,862.

For these 2 months he received UAH 204,358.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Artem Sytnyk's term as director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) expired on Saturday, April 16.

On May 12, the head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention, Oleksandr Novikov, has appointed Artem Sytnyk as his deputy.