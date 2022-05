Ukrzaliznytsia Calls On RF To Pick Up Corpses Of Soldiers Who Have Been Lying In Carriages For Almost 3 Months

The corpses of Russian army soldiers have been stored in refrigerated wagons for several months. Ukrzaliznytsia called on the Russian side to pick up the bodies of their military.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrzaliznytsia in its Telegram channel.

"Ukrzaliznytsia, in accordance with the norms of humanitarian law, has been storing hundreds of bodies of Russian soldiers in refrigerator cars for the third month to return them to their mothers and wives. We appeal to the Russians: we know that you are reading this. Your cargo 200 is waiting," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the losses of Russian troops on May 17 increased by 400 to 28,300 killed.

Earlier, Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that Russian troops were going on the defensive because they could no longer attack. The only place where the invaders do not go on the defensive is the Izium and Luhansk directions, Arestovych said.

Meanwhile, the Russian invaders unsuccessfully tried to conduct offensive and assault operations in 4 directions of the eastern borders of Ukraine's defense.