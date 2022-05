On May 18, the National Bank of Ukraine received GBP 5 million (or more than UAH 182 million in equivalent) from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Commonwealth Affairs and Development of Great Britain to a special account opened to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This is the largest amount that has been received in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in one payment in foreign currency from foreign philanthropists since the beginning of the war with Russia.

Almost a fifth of the funds received in foreign currency to support the Ukrainian military to the special account of the NBU are donations in pounds (including funds from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Commonwealth Affairs and Development of Great Britain).

To date, in general, almost UAH 16.8 billion in equivalent has been transferred to the special account of the National Bank to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine (of which almost UAH 5.2 billion in equivalent came from abroad in foreign currency).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank opened a special multi-currency account to help the Ukrainian army.

You can transfer funds both by details and using a payment card.