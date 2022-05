Poland is ready to transfer 25,000 tons of gasoline from its stocks to Ukraine.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yuliya Svyrydenko after a meeting with the Minister of Climate and Environment of Poland Anna Moskva.

According to Svyrydenko, before the war, 97 percent of Ukraine's fuel was supplied from Russia and Belarus. Today, these directions are closed, in addition, the Russians destroyed the Kremenchug Oil Refinery, which is why there is a shortage of fuel in Ukraine.

Fuel will be delivered to Ukraine at the beginning of next week.

In addition, it is reported that now the parties are trying to increase the ability of the Polish-Ukrainian border to transport fuel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 17, the operational headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers decided to temporarily abandon state regulation of prices for gasoline and diesel.

The Ministry of Economy on May 14 increased the maximum price of gasoline (taking into account the maximum level of trade markup) by 5.8% to UAH 39.86 per liter and reduced diesel fuel by 0.8% to UAH 42.31 per liter.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine will receive 350,000 tons of fuel through new logistics routes in May.