AFU Repel 16 Enemy Attacks, Down Enemy Fighter-Bomber In Donbas On Wednesday

On Wednesday, May 18, Ukrainian servicemen repelled 16 enemy attacks and shot down one enemy fighter-bomber in Donbas.

The headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) announced this in a statement on their Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed eight tanks, 17 armored vehicles, four special armored vehicles, and six vehicles.

Air defense units shot down an enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 16, the Ukrainian military repelled 11 enemy attacks and shot down one enemy plane in Donbas.

Meanwhile, according to adviser to Head of the Presidential Office, Oleksii Arestovych, Russian troops are on the defensive because they can no longer attack.

Also, the Russian invaders unsuccessfully tried to conduct offensive and assault operations in four directions of the eastern borders of Ukraine's defense.