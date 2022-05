In 2021, the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company increased the cost of salaries and bonuses to the company's management personnel by 35.6%, or by UAH 239 million to UAH 911 million compared to 2020.

That follows from the Group's financial report for 2021, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The key management personnel during 2021 consisted of an average of 5 board members and 15 directors (2020: 5 board members and 12 directors). Compensation to key management personnel, included in distribution, general and administrative expenses, included salaries and additional current bonuses and amounted to UAH 911 million," the document says.

At the same time, the report notes that in 2020, compensation to the management personnel of Naftogaz amounted to UAH 672 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, Naftogaz doubled spending on salaries and bonuses for management personnel to UAH 672 million.

The group of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine finished 2021 with a net profit of UAH 12.023 billion, against a loss of UAH 19.002 billion in 2020.

On April 30, the Cabinet of Ministers re-elected Vitrenko to the position of Naftogaz chairman of the board for 1 year.

Naftogaz is the leading enterprise of the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, storage of oil and gas, transportation of oil, as well as gas supply to consumers.