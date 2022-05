The Economic Security Bureau has ensured the seizure of assets of Russia and Belarus worth UAH 30 billion.

Director of the Economic Security Bureau Vadym Melnyk said this at the United News (#UAtogether) telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“First of all, these assets should not work for the country of the aggressor. Secondly, they must belong to Ukraine and benefit our state. The wagons should carry out transportation on the Ukrainian railway, inventory items should be used to restore the destroyed settlements, funds and cars should be transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Vadym Melnyk said.

Currently, the ESB has ensured the arrest of assets of Russia and Belarus, with a total value of more than UAH 30 billion.

In particular, we are talking about 100% corporate rights and assets of the mining and processing plant, which produced titanium-containing raw materials, 17,800 wagons with an estimated cost of about UAH 15 billion, of which 1,625 wagons with inventory worth about UAH 3 billion, and special equipment – UAH 220 million, as well as assets of one of the financial institutions in the amount of more than UAH 12.4 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Economic Security Bureau notes that more than UAH 3 billion was withdrawn from Ukraine during the war.