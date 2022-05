The Russian invaders unsuccessfully tried to conduct offensive and assault operations in four directions of the eastern borders of Ukraine's defense.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its daily summary.

"The enemy does not stop conducting offensive operations in the Eastern Operational Zone. The main efforts of the enemy are focused on the Donetsk direction," it says.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, the situation remains unchanged. There is still a threat of missile and bomb strikes from the territory of the Republic of Belarus against civilian and military infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine.

In the Siversk direction, enemy units continue to equip additional firing positions and protective structures in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.

From artillery and mortars, the enemy shelled settlements in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, launched a missile attack on the settlement of Desna. Continues attempts to conduct aerial reconnaissance using UAVs in the indicated direction.

In the Kharkiv direction, the main efforts of the occupiers were focused on holding occupied lines, conducting counterattacks in order to restore lost positions. The use of sabotage and reconnaissance groups by the enemy is noted.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy is trying to improve its tactical situation. With the support of artillery, it fought in the area of the settlement of Velyka Kamyshuvakha, was not successful, suffered significant losses in some areas and was forced to retreat to previously occupied positions.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure, launched rocket attacks and tried to gain a foothold in previously occupied positions. He used operational-tactical and army aviation to destroy civilian objects in the areas of the settlements of Loskutovka, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka, and Orekhove.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the invaders launched an offensive and carried out assault actions in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Ustynivka, but were not successful.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out offensive operations in order to improve the tactical situation. It tried to conduct assault operations in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Zolote-4, but was not successful.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy carried out offensive operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Yuriyivka, suffered losses and retreated. According to the results of the assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Novokalynove and Pervomaiske, there was no success.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy unsuccessfully launched an offensive in the area of the settlement of Novomykhailivka.

On the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, active hostilities were not carried out. The fire of rocket and cannon artillery and mortars hit the infrastructure and civilian homes in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipilske, Novodanylivka, Malynivka, and Huliaipole.

According to available information, in the area of ​​​​the village of Oleksandrivka, in order to replenish the losses of the 107th rifle battalion, which amounted to more than 50%, replenishment arrived in the amount of 260 military personnel previously involved in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the invaders did not conduct active hostilities. The main efforts are concentrated on the maintenance of occupied lines. The enemy carried out shelling from mortars, cannon and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Lyman, Prishib, Trudoliubivka, and Novovorontsovka.

No significant changes were recorded in the Bessarabskyi direction.

In the absence of a mobilization resource in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region, the occupying military command plans to involve students of higher educational institutions in combat operations.

During the day, anti-aircraft missile troops destroyed one aircraft and a cruise missile. Attack aircraft of the Air Force attacked the accumulation of enemy equipment, according to preliminary data, about 20 armored vehicles, ammunition and personnel were destroyed.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk directions of the past day, 16 enemy attacks were repulsed, eight tanks, seventeen armored vehicles, four special armored vehicles and six conventional enemy vehicles were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the day before, the invaders continued to advance in five directions in Donbas and deployed 15 helicopters.

Troops of the Russian Federation launched an offensive against the settlement of Dovhenke in Kharkiv region.

Also in the Mykolayiv direction, the Russian Federation deployed 10 batteries of rocket artillery for strikes against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, according to Adviser to Head of the Presidential Office, Oleksii Arestovych, Russian troops are on the defensive because they can no longer attack.