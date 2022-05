President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers Russia’s claims about the alleged use of laser weapons as analogous to Nazi Germany's propaganda about the wunderwaffe (Wunderwaffe - "wonder weapon") and evidence of the complete failure of its invasion.

Zelenskyy said this in a traditional evening video address on May 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, one of the representatives of the Russian state said that the occupiers allegedly began to use laser weapon complexes in Ukraine. Allegedly, to save missiles. First, the fact that they needed to save missiles and somehow explain it is noteworthy. That is more than 2,000 missiles that the Russian army has fired at Ukraine was the main part of their missile stocks. That is, ahead they will see only their remnants," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that everyone has already seen how Russia is fighting - inexperienced conscripts it throws into battle like cannon fodder; marauders who for the first time see normal household appliances in a foreign country; old Soviet armor, without modern protection; banned phosphorus bombs, which they use to burn down schools and homes, and rockets, most of which have been spent by the Russian army on civilian infrastructure, with no strategic military result.

"In the propaganda of Nazi Germany there was such a term - a wunderwaffe, regarding weapons. The clearer it became that they had no chance in the war, the more there was propaganda talk about amazing weapons that would allegedly be so powerful that they would provide a turning point in the war. And now we see that in the third month of a full-scale war, Russia is trying to find its wunderwaffe, allegedly laser. This all clearly indicates complete failure of the invasion, but again, they are afraid to admit that catastrophic mistakes were made at the highest state and military level in Russia. Therefore, they will come up with more than one wunderwaffe until the Armed Forces of Ukraine and all our defenders step by step liberate our land," the President said.

He noted that the answer to the question of how long the war will last can only be given by the real situation on the battlefield, the Ukrainian army and the country's leadership are striving for it to be as soon as possible.

Zelenskyy stressed that the Ukrainian army is obliged to drive out the invaders and guarantee country’s real security. Therefore, he signed decrees on the extension of the legal regime of martial law and the period of general mobilization.

Zelenskyy expressed hope that the Verkhovna Rada would soon support his decision.

He also noted that Kherson, Melitopol, Berdiansk, Enerhodar, Mariupol and all cities and communities that are under temporary occupation should know that Ukraine will return.

According to Russian media reports, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said that Russia is using laser weapons in the war against Ukraine - the Zadira laser system, capable of hitting a target at a distance of up to 5 km.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and the period of general mobilization for 90 days until August 22.